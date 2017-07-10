After qualifying in the first round, Josuto scored 100 per cent in the second round of online examination and came out as the topper in the whole country which has made the entire North Eastern region proud, reports said.

ICDL is the world’s leading computer skills certification which had recently conducted the online competitions in numerous institutions all over India, among the tertiary and university students in the age group 18-25 years with an aim to search and recognise the top student with the best Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills.

Josuto was felicitated in New Delhi on June 28 jointly by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and ICDL India for topping the country in the prestigious Asia Digital Challenge-2017 conducted across the country.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by Dr Ajay Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology along with other eminent academicians, top industry leaders and a host of dignitaries from the country and abroad.

Prince Sumberia, of Computer Science & Engineering of Model Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jammu & Kashmir, stood second in the competition and will also participate in the Asia Digital Challenge at Singapore. The cost of Josuto’s travel to Singapore will be sponsored by ICDL India, New Delhi.