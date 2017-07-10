Rituraj Borthakur
GUWAHATI, July 9 - PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya today reached out to suppliers in Bhutan to tide over the crisis of construction materials, particularly stone chips, faced by contractors and builders in and around Guwahati and lower Assam.
“We have spoken to the suppliers today. They have asked us about the quantity required. The required quantity will be intimated to them in a day or two. They have assured to supply the materials in Guwahati within a week’s time,” Suklabaidya told The Assam Tribune.
Projects worth around Rs 450 crore – being executed by the Guwahati Development Department and PWD – in and around the capital city have come to a standstill due to the shortage of construction materials since the last two months or so.