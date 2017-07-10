“We have spoken to the suppliers today. They have asked us about the quantity required. The required quantity will be intimated to them in a day or two. They have assured to supply the materials in Guwahati within a week’s time,” Suklabaidya told The Assam Tribune.

Projects worth around Rs 450 crore – being executed by the Guwahati Development Department and PWD – in and around the capital city have come to a standstill due to the shortage of construction materials since the last two months or so.