Centre advisory

Spl correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 9 - The Centre today issued an advisory warning in view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and its adjoining states for the next two to three days, even as the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries were rising rapidly. Official sources here said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, North Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Bhutan in the next two to three days because of active southwest monsoon conditions.