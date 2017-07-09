BDO picked up for questioning

STAFF Correspondent

JORHAT, July 8 - Golaghat police on Thursday night picked up block development officer Dijen Bora, posted at Sarupathar in the district, for questioning after a minor girl reportedly employed at his home, alleged that she was being mistreated. Golaghat ASP (Headquarters) Dhruba Bora told this correspondent that a case has been registered at the Golaghat PS under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986, on the basis of the allegation levelled against the BDO. Bora was allowed to go after questioning and has been put on notice. A police party on Thursday night during a routine patrol found the minor girl on the road after she reportedly fled from the BDO’s house and alleged of ill-treatment being meted out to her.