A man of progressive ideology throughout his life, Goswami was the ex-secretary of Assam State unit of CPI and secretary of Indian People’s Theatre Association. He contested the Assembly election from 111 Lakhimpur LAC as CPI candidate in 1991. As an active worker of CPI Rohinee Goswami visited the Soviet Union in 1970s and was associated with various socio-cultural organisations of North Lakhimpur. Till his death he was the secretary of the governing council of North Lakhimpur Music College and Panchanan Devalaya.

Rohinee Goswami’s death has been widely mourned by the public here in North Lakhimpur.

Today his body was brought to the CPI office in North Lakhimpur where floral tributes were paid by party workers Bhuban Gogoi, Meera Gogoi, Jyoti Gogoi and Arup Kalita. His funeral took place at North Lakhimpur Hindu Crematorium later today.