Later, addressing a press conference at the conference hall of the council secretariat Ronghang declared that his team of executive members hereafter will be known as Team Karbi Anglong and shall be dedicated fully for the all-round development of this backward region. He announced that each MAC will be allocated five crore rupees per year for the development of their respective constituencies apart from the usual project funds.

The Right to Education Act will be fully implemented and the teacher student’s ratio will be 1:30. He also mentioned that an additional 3500 teachers will be appointed through Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). Among other important declarations, Ronghang said that the Diphu Medical College will be commissioned by the end this year where a little more than 1,000 staff will be employed from among the local youths.

He announced that each MAC constituency will get a High School with adequate teacher strength and perfect infrastructure along with a multipurpose community hall of minimum 5,000 capacity. He mentioned that these are the special packages for the current fiscal year.

He assured that all the large projects whose works began last year will be completed as per schedule.