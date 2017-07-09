In the district, a total of 32 villages under the three revenue circles of Paschim Nalbari, Banekuchi and Barkshetri have been affected by the current wave of floods. Official sources said here that in Nalbari district 14,000 people and 2,200 hectares of crop area have been affected so far.

An eight-year-old girl reportedly drowned in the overflowing flood waters of the Brahmaputra at Kurihamari village under Barkshetri revenue circle in the district, an official press release stated. The negligence of the Water Resources department which has failed to repair and strengthen embankments at different places have multiplied the woes of the people in the district. Meanwhile, the Nalbari district unit of the AASU has alleged that the district administration has failed to provide adequate relief materials to the flood-affected families. In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister through the Nalbari Deputy Commissioner Ananta Lal Gyani, the AASU unit demanded relief materials to the flood-affected people besides repairing the damaged embankments.