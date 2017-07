Squash camp



GUWAHATI, July 8 - A 15-day summer squash coaching camp, organised by the Guwahati Squash Racket Association will be held at the Squash Centre in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here from July 10. Queen Ojha, vice chairman of the Sports Authority of Assam will inaugurate the camp on July 10 at 3 pm, informed Dhrubajyoti Kalita, secretary of the organising body in a release.