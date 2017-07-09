In the quarterfinals played at the Deshabhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium here today, Trisha Gogoi drubbed Shirley Baruah (both Guwahati) 4-1 while Adrija Sharma (OIL) edged past Jitakhee Mazumder of Guwahati 4-3. In two other quarterfinal matches, Kritika Upadhaya (Ghy) trounced her city mate Chaya S Nath 4-2 while Gargi Goswami (Ghy) beat Sneha Bhowmick, also of Guwahati 4-1.

Matches in other categories are going on in full swing. All the remaining matches, including the finals will be played tomorrow which will be followed by the closing function.