Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 8 - The semifinal line up has been drawn in the women’s category of the ongoing 8th RG Baruah Major Ranking Table Tennis Championship.
In the quarterfinals played at the Deshabhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium here today, Trisha Gogoi drubbed Shirley Baruah (both Guwahati) 4-1 while Adrija Sharma (OIL) edged past Jitakhee Mazumder of Guwahati 4-3. In two other quarterfinal matches, Kritika Upadhaya (Ghy) trounced her city mate Chaya S Nath 4-2 while Gargi Goswami (Ghy) beat Sneha Bhowmick, also of Guwahati 4-1.
Matches in other categories are going on in full swing. All the remaining matches, including the finals will be played tomorrow which will be followed by the closing function.