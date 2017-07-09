Informing this in a press conference here today, the All Assam Body Building Association (AABBA) secretary and former Mr India Bijit Gogoi said that bodybuilders from 104 countries will take part in the coveted event.

Meanwhile, the AABBA has set up its new body in its annual general meeting held today with MLA Bimal Bora as president and retaining Bijit Gogoi as secretary. Representatives from 19 districts were present in the AGM which nominated Bipul Deori as chief technical adviser and Balin Chetia, Sanjay Kishan, Ramen Dutta, Hemanta Neog, Pradip Das, Atu Gogoi as vice presidents. Atul Chetia has been appointed the treasurer of the new body.

The meeting also resolved to host the district and State level tournaments. The 28th Mr Assam championship will be organised in the month of October. The meeting also laid emphasis on high quality coaching, organising fitness workshops, scientific demonstrations regularly, among others.