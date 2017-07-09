State grappling team named



GUWAHATI, July 8 - The Grappling Association of Assam will send a 14-member team for the 10th GFI National Grappling Championship to be held in New Delhi from July 21 to 23, stated a release. The selected grapplers are: Santanu Boruah (62kg), Nitesh Agarwal (65kg), Rabin Mech (58kg), Mukut Das (46kg), Sahidul Hoque (62kg), Ritik Choudhury (43kg), Anirban Das (66kg), Cornellius N Teron (70kg), Abdul Rashid Ahmed (76kg), Biswajit Kalita (76kg), Sayed Ahmed (43kg), Bhoben Bordoloi (68kg), Avilash Das (62kg), Manas Daimary (71kg).