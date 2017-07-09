Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, July 8 - Former State Santosh Trophy player Dulen Chetia passed away today at a local nursing home here. He was 70.
Apart from representing Assam in Santosh Trophy he also regularly played for the Sivasagar district team in inter district tournaments both in football, volleyball and cricket.
A former employee of ONGC, Chetia leaves behind his wife a son and a daughter. His death was condoled by organisations like Sivasagar Sports Association, Zangam Club, Rangpurjyoti Club, Children Football Coaching, ongc-Assam Asset, Phoenix, TSRC, Sivasagar Veteran Footballers, among others.