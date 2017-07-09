Apart from representing Assam in Santosh Trophy he also regularly played for the Sivasagar district team in inter district tournaments both in football, volleyball and cricket.

A former employee of ONGC, Chetia leaves behind his wife a son and a daughter. His death was condoled by organisations like Sivasagar Sports Association, Zangam Club, Rangpurjyoti Club, Children Football Coaching, ongc-Assam Asset, Phoenix, TSRC, Sivasagar Veteran Footballers, among others.