Singh sought voluntary retirtement citing “personal grounds”, official sources said.

The Manipur cadre IAS officer of 1984 batch was transferred on Thursday and Rajani Ranjan Rashmi was appointed as the chief secretary of the State.

Singh was supposed to take charge as Director General of State Academy of Training.

Nabakishore was appointed as the chief secretary on October 1, 2015 during the time of O Ibobi-led Congress Government. – PTI