School compounder held for raping minor

TURA, July 8 - A 55-year-old compounder of a local school here has been accused of raping a six-year-old girl within the school premises yesterday. Amit K Sangma was arrested last evening after a complaint was filed by the parents of the minor at Tura Police Station that Sangma raped her around 5.30 pm yesterday. According to sources, Sangma called the victim along with some of her friends to play in the school compound. He allegedly raped the girl in the school toilet. “We have arrested the accused and the medical report in this regard is being awaited,” said SP of West Garo Hills, Dr MGR Kumar.