Prominent among those congregated were former Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Lalbiakdiki, widow of Laldenga, at the burial place where a memorial stone was erected to pay their respects to the departed leader.

Laldenga formed the Mizo National Front (MNF) in 1961 and signed the Mizo Peace Accord on June 30, 1986 ushering in peace in the State and became its first Chief Minister after Mizoram was elevated to a State in 1987. Treated for terminal cancer in New York, he died in London in 1990 while returning to Mizoram. – PTI