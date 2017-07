Manipur Cabinet meet on July 14

IMPHAL, July 8 - The BJP-led coalition Government in Manipur is planning to hold a special Cabinet meeting at Churachandpur town, 60 km south of Imphal, on July 14, sources said. Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia held a meeting with the officials and advised the departments concerned to complete the preparations for hosting the Cabinet meet by July 10.