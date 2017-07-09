The civilian award was conferred by President of India and Union Ministry of Home Affairs to Maurice in recognition of his indomitable courage and selfless act in saving his cousin, Hijam Rodin, from electrocution at Yaiskul on May 8, 2015.

The award also carries a cheque of Rs 60,000, the sources added. It may be mentioned here that Maurice was awarded the National Bravery Award by Indian Council of Child Welfare, New Delhi, in 2015. He is a student of Class XI at Sagar School, Rajasthan.