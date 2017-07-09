Floral tributes were paid and ‘Thang-Ta’ presentations were made on the occasion. A public convention was also held at Awaching Memorial Complex in the flood-hit district.

A large number of people, including students and volunteers of the Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS), paid homage to the late school student. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the public convention, Arjun Telheiba of JCILPS said that they were ready to relaunch the public movement for the implementation of ILP or a similar mechanism after consulting with the public at large soon.

Manipur had witnessed a series of agitations spearheaded by JCILPS, a conglomerate of civil society organisations, demanding the enforcement of the ILP system since 2015. The movement is aimed at protecting the identity and culture of the indigenous people, and checking drastic alteration of the State’s demographic profile due to incessant influx.

The State capital, particularly the commercial areas of Imphal town, wore a deserted look during Sapam’s death anniversary. Vehicular movement on the inter-State and inter-district roads was very thin. The satellite towns around Imphal, namely, Singjamei, Kwakeithel, Lamlong, Palace Gate, Kongba Bazar and Sangakpham Bazar were also deserted. However, there was no report of any untoward incident. Air traffic was, however, unaffected.