“A political solution without any boundary settlement on the historical basis of the erstwhile Ahom Kingdom and Naga people would be meaningless,” UNTABA members told RN Ravi, Centre’s Interlocutor for Naga talks, during an interaction at Chumukedima Police Complex here on Friday.

They also discussed with Ravi the demands of UNTABA put forward to Prime Minister’s Office through him on several occasions before.

UNTABA reiterated the demand for restoration of the traditional and historical Naga lands that they claimed are still under the administration of Assam, and explained to Ravi that the inordinate delay in transferring these lands to their rightful owners has been the major cause of the Naga national movement that started in late 1940s and early 1950s.

The Association further expressed its opposition to the formation of any boundary commission by the Government of India in due course of time “owing to the fact of history that no boundary commission had ever respected the traditional and historical facts of Naga people over their land and resources.”

UNTABA team that met Ravi included chairman Hukavi T Yeputhomi, general secretary Imsumongba Pongen, joint secretary Ruchuyhun Keppen, former Minister Tiameren Aier, president of Dimapur District GBs Association Tokuho Neho – both advisers – and executive members Isamteing Zeliang and Silas Khongsai, among others.

During their meeting with Ravi, Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC) affirmed its stand that any solution should be inclusive of all groups and all stakeholders should be taken into account.

In a press release, CNTC cautioned that “any quick-fix solution will bring only bigger problems like in the past which history has taught us very well.”

Appreciating Ravi for making every effort in reaching out to the Naga civil societies to hear their views and opinions, CNTC opined that it was “indeed a praiseworthy step,” adding that this showed that the Government of India was sincere in resolving and bringing the decades-old Naga imbroglio to a logical conclusion.

It also pointed out that the Naga people are now fed up of fratricidal killings, and that the desire for peace is growing. CNTC maintained its stand that for any permanent peace and settlement, all factions and groups should be taken into consideration without which it would be only a futile exercise as in the past.