A closed-door meeting in this regard was held here on Friday in which the DAN, under the leadership of its chairman and former Chief Minister TR Zeliang, extended its unanimous support to Kovind.

Kovind was accompanied by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Vichar Netam, NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma and others.