Evening OPD at Press Club

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 8 - Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru conducted the weekly evening OPD at the Guwahati Press Club here today, where senior orthopaedic specialist Dr Chandramauli B provided free consultation to more than 20 journalists and their relatives. He also offered valuable suggestions to the participants. Subhashis Mahato, an official of Fortis Hospital, helped in conducting the programme today.