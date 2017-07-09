Science Society campaign



GUWAHATI, July 8 - The Assam Science Society is planning a long-term campaign to create a scientific mentality among the people of the State. The campaign, to be implemented with support from the State science and technology department, will be launched tomorrow at the society’s 41 centres throughout the State. In Guwahati the inaugural function will be held at the society’s head office at Khanapara at 10.30 am. State Science & Technology Minister Keshav Mahanta is scheduled to inaugurate the function, said a press release.