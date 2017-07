Drugs seized, 2 arrested

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 8 - The Latasil police today conducted a raid in the house of one Md Mozzamil Haque of Islampatty, Uzanbazar and recovered 312 tablets of Nitrosun 10, 1,820 spasmoproxyvon capsules and 69 bottles of Exiplon cough syrup. Police arrested Gauranga Biswas of Kalibari and Boby Singh of Bharalumukh. Haque managed to escape.