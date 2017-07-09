 
Guwahati, Sunday, July 09, 2017
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
India makes impact at G-20 talks on terror

 HAMBURG, July 8 - India today said that it had “a major influence” on counter-terrorism discussions at the G-20 Summit here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the key issue with European leaders.

“India had a major influence on counter-terrorism discussions at the G-20 and also played a significant role in talks on trade and investment, migration and climate change,” Arvind Panagariya, sherpa for India at the Summit, said at a media briefing.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said counter-terrorism measures remained in focus during all discussions Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with European leaders at the G-20 Summit.

Modi has been raising the issue of combating terrorism in all his meetings recently with European leaders in the wake of a spate of terror attacks that have struck European countries like Germany, France, the UK and Sweden recently. – PTI

City »
State »
Other Headlines »
Sports »