BEIJING, July 8 - China today issued a safety advisory for its citizens travelling to India amid the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam area in the Sikkim sector.
“It is not a travel alert. It is advisory asking Chinese travellers to be careful,” an official of the Chinese Foreign Ministry here said.
The advisory asked Chinese travellers to India to pay close attention to the security situation and take necessary precautions. The advisory was issued through the Chinese embassy in New Delhi. – PTI