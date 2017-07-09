

MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi along with the villagers busy in repairing an embankment at Haloa Pathar in Mariani on Friday. – UB Photos MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi along with the villagers busy in repairing an embankment at Haloa Pathar in Mariani on Friday. – UB Photos

The official flood bulletin here this evening stated that the Brahmaputra river is flowing above its respective danger levels at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri, while its tributaries Dhansiri (South) and Jia Bharali are also flowing above their respective danger levels at Numaligarh and NT Road Crossing. In the Barak valley, the Kushiyara is flowing above its danger level at Karimganj.

The flood-affected districts are Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, Jorhat, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Majuli, Barpeta, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Morigaon, Chirang, Hojai, Kamrup and South Salmara, the bulletin said, adding, rain-induced landslide has affected the hill district of Dima Hasao.

The State government has intensified its rescue and relief operations to tackle the prevailing flood scenario. Meanwhile, 19 boats have been deployed by the authorities and the local people in Karimganj and Morigaon districts to rescue the marooned people.

Altogether 89 relief camps are

operating in Karimganj, Chirang, Nagaon, Cachar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts with 16,705 inmates, while 99 relief distribution centres have been set up in Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Golaghat and Biswanath districts.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorology Centre (RMC) here has stated that during the next 24 hours widespread rainfall activities are very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya meteorological subdivisions, while fairly widespread rainfall activities are very likely to occur over the Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura meteorological subdivision during the same period.

The RMC has also warned of likelihood of heavy rainfall activities at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh on July 9 and 10. Similarly, there is very likelihood of occurrence of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam-Meghalaya on July 10 and 11 and extremely heavy rainfall activities at isolated places over Assam-Meghalaya on July 8 and 9.