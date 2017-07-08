‘Bonphulor Kavi’ remembered

ANN Service

SIVASAGAR, July 7 - “The romanticism ushered in by ‘Bonphulor Kavi’ Jatindranath Duwora and others represents the intellectual ambience prevalent in the forties and fifties of the last century, though it may not satiate our thirst today,” said Sonaram Boruah, former president of the Sivasagar District Sahitya Sabha while inaugurating the commemorative meeting on the poet organised jointly by the Rongpur Sahitya Sabha and the Joysagar Sahitya Sabha on Wednesday in Sivasagar. The meeting presided over by Prabhat Duwora was addressed by Dr Lipi Phukan as the appointed speaker and highlighted Duwora’s life and works in the formative period of modern Assamese literature. Prema Gogoi, former president, Asom Kavi Sanmilan lit the ceremonial light and recollected the childhood days when he saw the poet spending his last days on the bank of the river Dikhow. Others who addressed the meeting were Mukul Nath, Minoti Hazarika, Dhirendranath Bhunya and Amar Dutta. Manoj Borthakur and Kalpona Kotoky read out their self-composed poems on Duwora.