Flood scene improves in Kamrup dist

ANN Service

MIRZA, July 7 - The flood situation in Kamrup district improved today as the water level of the Brahmaputra river was on a receding trend in the affected villages in Palasbari, Goroimari, Boko and Hajo Revenue Circles, giving a sigh of relief to the affected families. Sources said that there are chances of outbreak of water-borne diseases in the affected villages and the Government has so far not initiated necessary awareness measures and precautions to prevent the outbreak.