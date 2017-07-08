Under the banner of All Assam Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union, these mid-day meal workers in their three-day-long protest programme that started on Wednesday, shouted slogans and submitted a memorandum to the DC on Friday.

According to the workers, the government has decided to hand over the supply of mid-day meals in the schools to an NGO. They say that if this decision of the Centre is implemented then there will be almost 1.14 lakhs such unemployed workers, which mostly comprises women from financially weaker section of society.

“In Dhubri district, we have almost 8000 mid-day meal workers, out of which 97% are women from very poor families. If this is implemented, we will be compelled to beg as most of us have been serving in this post since 2005,” said Aklima Khatun, secretary of the union’s Dhubri branch.

The protesters also demanded hike in their monthly wage from Rs 1000 per month to Rs 5000.