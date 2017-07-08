After the meeting, while talking to this correspondent Dr Rajdeep Roy said, “the team which included himself and MLAs from Katigorah, Borkhola, Sonai and Udharbondh constituencies of Cachar district expressed concern on the unclean and poor quality of coaches on the Silchar-Lumding route. Also the team placed demands before the General Manager to start new trains from Silchar connecting Guwahati, Agartala and some of the south Indian cities.”

He informed that demands to set up a new track at Chandranathpur to Silchar bypassing Badarpur before the NFR General Manager. They also discussed ways to open more ticket counters across all the stations in Barak Valley.