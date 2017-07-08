As per reports of the Dhubri Division of the State Water Resource Department, the mighty Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level of 28.62 metres. The level of water till Friday was 29.01 metres. Meanwhile, the water level of Champamati was 35.89 metres, Gaurang 32.55 metres, Tipkai 31.67 metres and Gangadhar at 29.20 metres. As per reports, the water level of all these rivers trends to rise and if this continues, the rivers will soon reach their danger level of 38.10 metres, 33.60 metres, 32.42 metres and 29.94 metres respectively.

Flood waters have already affected paddy fields in many villages of the district, particularly along the banks of Brahmaputra. However, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) informed that they are prepared for the flood. Since June 7, till Friday the DDMA has organised two-day mock drills in all the six revenue circles of the districts to sensitise the people of the flood-prone areas about the ensuing flood and with the ways to tackle it for minimal loss.

“We are sure that this year the loss will be much less in the district, compared to previous years, as these mock drills were conducted with grassroot level people who are most affected by floods,” said Mufazzal Sarkar, DPO of DDMA. He also said, “Moreover, during the drills many local NGO’s, individuals and senior citizens of the flood-prone areas have come up to take preventive measures in their villages during the floods, so that the effects of the disaster is less on the people”.

ANN Service adds from Hatsingimari: Due to incessant rains for last few days, the water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributary Jinjiram have risen alarmingly and submerged large areas of Southsalmara and Mankachar revenue circles under Southsalmara Mankachar district.

Official sources informed that the water level of the river Brahmaputra in Southsalmara circle had crossed the danger level on July 4 last and is still showing a rising trend. On the other hand, the flood water in Mankachar circle crossed the danger level today and is likely to rise further.

The flood water has already submerged thousands of hectares of standing crops, specially ahu rice, jute, vegetables etc. Official sources also informed that heavy erosion of the river Brahmaputra due to the rising flood is going on in Borairalga GP. The newly-built Borairalga hospital, BSF camp, some educational institutions in the GP area along with hundreds of families are threatened with erosion. The district administration of Hatsingimari provided a few boats for rescue operation today.