Patrolling intensified at Kaziranga

With flood waters inundating vast areas of Kaziranga National Park, an elephant crossing the road for a safer place at Patrajuri, Ghurakati Range, in Golaghat district, on Thursday. – UB Photos With flood waters inundating vast areas of Kaziranga National Park, an elephant crossing the road for a safer place at Patrajuri, Ghurakati Range, in Golaghat district, on Thursday. – UB Photos At least four wild animals including a hog deer had been hit by the speeding vehicles since the last two days.