KAZIRANGA, July 7 - Patrolling has been intensified in and around Kaziranga National Park following rising water level as some parts of western range of Bagori of Kaziranga have already been submerged with water coming from Dhansiri river, informed Director of Kaziranga National Park, Satyendra Singh. He said that time cards have been issued to the plying vehicles to control the speed limit at 30 km per hour. Round-the-clock patrolling has been intensified to check casualties of wild animals coming out of the park area.
With flood waters inundating vast areas of Kaziranga National Park, an elephant crossing the road for a safer place at Patrajuri, Ghurakati Range, in Golaghat district, on Thursday. – UB Photos
At least four wild animals including a hog deer had been hit by the speeding vehicles since the last two days.