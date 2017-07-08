Volleyball referee examination



GUWAHATI, July 7 - Assam Volleyball Association is going to conduct the Class II Volleyball Referee Examination on July 30 at the College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara Campus here. District level class III passed volleyball referees are eligible to appear provided they submit a photocopy of their passed certificate from their respective District Sports Association and pay an Examination fees of Rs 500 per candidate, stated a press release.