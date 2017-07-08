“We are organising it in a very short span of time. The championship was scheduled to be held in Goa but due to some reasons it had to be shifted,” said Hemanta Kumar Kalita, secretary, AABA.

Altogether 350 boxers, 160 technical officials (including coaches, referees and judges and other technical officials) from 34 State and institutions would be participating in the championship. Apart from the championship, 1star Referee and Judges Seminar will be held at the same venue in the presence of delegates from AIBA.

A total of 40 referees and judges will feature in the 1star Referee and Judges Seminar which also includes two participants from Assam. Earlier, 150 took part in the first phase at Rohtak, Haryana from where 40 were shortlisted.

The 1star Referee and judge examination will also be conducted for the first time in Guwahati. Gold medallists in the upcoming championship will secure their entry into the Asian Junior Boxing Championship to be held from August 1 to 7.