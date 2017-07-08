Both the stars who were present during the FIFA U-17 World Cup official draw, defined the upcoming championship as a great opportunity for India to put one more step forward into the elite group of world football. Kanu and Cambiasso said that from now onwards India will be known by the rest of the world as a football power.

Kanu said the Indian youngsters should keenly follow the players from countries like Brazil, Germany, England, among others in order to get a clear idea of quality football.

Regarding over aged players fielded by Nigeria, the defending champions, who didn’t qualify for this edition, Kanu said that FIFA is the supreme authority to look into the matter.

“The football officials of our country and the government are working hard to give a right direction to our football,” he said.

While Kanu won the 1993 edition of the U-17 World Cup, midfielder Cambiasso participated in the 1995 edition. Kanu won the Olympic gold in 1996, was twice chosen as African Player of the Year, and played for Nigeria at the 1998, 2002 and 2010 editions of the World Cup.

Cambiasso, meanwhile, won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1997 and was part of Argentina’s team at the 2010 World Cup.

Asked after Messi who is likely to follow his footsteps, Cambiasso said: “We will produce more players like Maradona and Messi in coming days.”

“After Maradona everybody thought Argentina will not be able to produce players of his quality, but still the country has managed to produce players like Messi.”

On the other hand, India U-17 player Jackson Singh is hopeful that India will perform well in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Interacting with the media prior to the official draw of the championship here today, the lanky player from Manipur said that the whole team is in a positive mind set and is determined to put up a spirited show.

Asked what they had gained during their recent tour to Europe, Jackson revealed that the players got the chance to learn about a number of aspects during the tour.

“We came to know how to hold the ball when it is necessary. We also came to know what power play is all about and what kind of strategy should be followed in crunch moments,” he said.