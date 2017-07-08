

Nwankwo Kanu of Nigeria and Esteban Cambiasso of Argentina with Indian star Jackson Singh.

In the official draw held here today, football stalwarts Nwankwo Kanu of Nigeria, Esteban Cambiasso, Indian Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and India football team captain Sunil Chhetri drew the balls from the pot amidst an august gathering that included FIFA officials and representatives of the 24 qualifying nations. In Guwahati the opening match will be played between France and New Caledonia on October 8 at 5pm and it will be followed by the Japan-Honduras match on the same day.

Group D which features North Korea, Niger, Brazil and Spain as likely to be the toughest group.

Speaking on the occasion Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel hoped for a successful tournament in India where six cities will host 52 matches. He said that they are planning to spread the game to the nook and corner of the country with an 11 million footballer mission.

AIFF president Praful Patel and FIFA Council Member Sunil Gulati also spoke on the occasion.