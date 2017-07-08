

Noted sportsperson Shankar Dutta Lahkar paying homage at the portrait of RG Baruah during the inauguration of the 8th RG Baruah All Assam Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament organised by the Assam Table Tennis Association at Deshabhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati, on Friday. – AT Photo Noted sportsperson Shankar Dutta Lahkar paying homage at the portrait of RG Baruah during the inauguration of the 8th RG Baruah All Assam Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament organised by the Assam Table Tennis Association at Deshabhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati, on Friday. – AT Photo

Around 280 paddlers from Silchar, Duliajan, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon, NF Railway, Oil India Limited and host Guwahati are participating in the tournament.

The tournament will feature a total of 10 events, Cadet (boy’s and girl’s), Sub-Junior (boy’s and girl’s), Junior (boy’s and girl’s), Youth (boy’s and girl’s) and Senior Men’s and Women’s.

The tournament was inaugurated by noted sportsperson Sankar Dutta Lahkar. Among others present during the inauguration ceremony were, Tridib Duvarah, secretary, All Assam Table Tennis Association; Nandini Baruah, Curfew Roy and Prasanta Changkakati.