The NCST has asked the club to submit its reply, facts and information in the matter and action taken on the allegation to the Commission within seven days, official sources said.

The Commission has issued a notice following a representation by Chairperson, Meghalaya State Commission for Women and Civil Society of Assam. The Commission has also decided to investigate the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India.

The notice said that if the Commission does not receive the reply from the club within the stipulated period it may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred on it under clause 8 of Article 338A of the Constitution and issue summons for appearance of the office bearers of the club in person before the Commission.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has announced an investigation into the deplorable treatment meted out to Tailin Lyngdoh, while Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has announced that he will issue an advisory to the Delhi Golf Club.

Meanwhile, Delhi Golf Club has set up an enquiry committee headed by Justice Mudgal to investigate the allegation of grave misconduct on racial line. The committee invited Dr Barthakur for an interaction with Justice Mudgal.

Tailin Lyngdoh was asked to leave the dining hall because the club’s staffers believed her traditional outfit looked like a “maid’s uniform” had sparked widespread outrage.