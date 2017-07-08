Meghalaya has three major taxation gates at Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi district, Dainadubi in North Garo Hills district and Umkiang in Jaintia hills district. There are also 9 other minor gates set up in seven districts of the State. The Government of Meghalaya denotified the check gates under provision of the repealed Meghalaya Value Added Tax Act, 2003, and subsumation of the same under the Meghalaya Goods and Services Tax Act, Additional Chief Secretary in charge of taxation, PW Ingty, said. The order comes into effect from today.

Abolition of these gates is expected to allow seamless movement of goods across the inter-state borders. – PTI