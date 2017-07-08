The meeting was held at the Indo-Bangla border trade facilitation centre at Tlabung and was chaired by Mizoram Commerce and Industries department director J Hmingthanmawia. He said that the meeting was a significant event and hoped that it would help speed up the much-awaited India-Bangladesh border trade. He stressed the need for keeping up the good relations between the two countries.

Bangladesh official Rowshan Ara Khanam said that the bridge would be an important connection between India and Bangladesh. He said that the Bangladesh Government has taken a number of steps to make the proposed bridge a reality.

Railways advisor Dibbanjan Roy also said the bridge would not only provide road connectivity but also strengthen the ties between the countries.

The meeting was informed that once the location for the bridge is identified, the Bangladesh Government would immediately begin road construction to connect the bridge and the Bangladesh Prime Minister had given approval in this regard.

It has been proposed that the location of the bridge be made as closer as possible to the nearest land custom station in the Bangladesh side.

After the meeting, both teams from the two countries inspected possible locations to construct the bridge.