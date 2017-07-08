

Interlocutor RN Ravi along with UNC members in Kohima on Friday.

Immediately after a marathon meeting with the Government of India’s interlocutor for Naga talks RN Ravi at Chumukedima Police Complex here today, UNC president Gaidan Kamei told The Assam Tribune that the Government of India is ‘almost determined’ to find a solution to the protracted Naga issue and added that the interlocutor’s visit to Nagaland is a clear indication in this regard.

Kamei said almost two years have passed since the Framework Agreement was signed and it is the right time to find a permanent solution. He also claimed that Ravi’s this round of consultation with Naga civil society organisations is to prepare a “safe landing ground” for a final agreement.

Ravi is on a three-day visit to Nagaland since yesterday and holding extensive consultations with different Naga civil society organisations. On Thursday, he met various civil society organisations and student bodies in Kohima.

During their meeting with Ravi, several vital issues were discussed.

They said Ravi informed them that the Government of India is exploring all possibilities to include all Naga factions in the talks before finding a final solution.

Ravi said in Kohima on Thursday that the solution to the protracted Naga political issue is close-by. “We are close towards a solution and bringing the framework agreement to a conclusion,” he stated.