Dhiren Baruah honoured

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 7 - Rotary Club of Guwahati, at its second establishment ceremony held recently, honoured Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Chairman and social activist Dhiren Baruah as an honorary member of the Rotary for the year 2017-18. Baruah is also the former president of Save Guwahati Build Guwahati and has raised his voice over several crucial issues concerning the city and its denizens.