AKDSU has alleged in a statement issued here this evening that the Railways have been depriving eligible youths of the North-east region in matters of recruitment and business. It has been providing employment to the ‘outside the region’ job seekers in covert manner.

The Governments in the State and at the Centre must demonstrate their eagerness to bring about a change in the age-old deprivation meted out to the people of the North-east region, the statement added.

The Union Minister of State for the Railways is elected from Assam and he should work for the greater interest of the indigenous people of this region, it said. AKDSU also threatened to intensify its agitation against the Railways in case their demands are not met at the earliest.

Cong demand: Meanwhile, the State Congress today demanded resignation of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain for their failure to ensure absorption of a single candidate from Assam by the NF Railway into the posts of workshop technicians. The NF Railway has absorbed 135 candidates from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand into same posts.

The APCC alleged that for the above-mentioned posts, a candidate is required to pass out from an ITI. But none of ITI-passed candidates of the State was recruited, it added.