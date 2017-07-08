The registration number used by the frauds belongs to a DI vehicle which had met with an accident in February last. The vehicle was badly damaged in the mishap and is still at the workshop. The owner of the vehicle Akon Deka was also injured and is still not fit.

DTO Prasenjit Ghosh said one Babu Ali brought another DI vehicle with the registration plate of the vehicle which had met with the accident.

Motor vehicle inspectors had issued the fitness certificate against the registration number on June 8 last.

An internal inquiry conducted by the DTO unearthed the fraud. “We have lodged an FIR with Garchuk Police Station on the basis of which one person identified as Montu Ali of Hajo has been detained,” Ghosh said.

Hunt is on to trace Babu Ali.