The 19305 Indore-Guwahati Weekly Express will leave from Indore every Thursday at 2 pm and arrive at Guwahati at 2.25 pm on Saturday, said Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)’s chief public relations officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma.

During its return journey, the 19306 Guwahati-Indore Express will leave Guwahati every Sunday at 5.15 am and reach Indore at 7.10 am on Tuesday. The train will cover the distance of 2,280 km between Indore and Guwahati in less than 50 hours.

The newly introduced train will run via Goalpara town and Salmari, and will have stoppages at Kamakhya Junction, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Alipurduar Junction, Hasimara, Binnaguri, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Naugachia, Mansi, Khagaria, Begusarai, Barauni, Hajipur, Sonpur, Chhapra, Ballia, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur Central, Jhansi, Orai, Lalitpur, Vidisha, Bairagarh, Shujalpur, Ujjain and Dewas.

The train will have 10 sleeper class coaches, two AC 3-tier coaches, one AC 2-tier coach, three general class compartments, apart from two generators-cum-luggage vans.