Sources said the Committee has also asked APDCL to restore and replace loose wires and directed electricity safety audits in vulnerable areas.

The Committee asked APDCL to cut off branches from trees which are touching power lines and to conduct a campaign regarding safety precautions to be taken during floods in the city.

It has also asked APDCL not to resort to random power cuts, but to take action depending on the situation when water level rises following heavy rainfall.