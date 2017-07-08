Dr Balendra Kumar Das, Principal of Pachim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya and president of the Assam College Principals’ Council will act as the mission leader. Prof Hari Prasad Sarma, Rector of Gauhati University will participate in the mission as a senior academician. Prof Jogen Ch Kalita of Gauhati University has been coordinating the mission.

The main objective of the visit to UK universities will be to explore the scope for developing academic collaboration and linkages with GU alumni living abroad. Prominent GU alumnus Dr Karuna Sagar Das who is an eminent physician, social worker and chairman of the Srimanta Sankardeva Cultural Centre in London, will be organising a get-together for the visiting team with non-resident Indians (Assamese) on July 15.

It is noteworthy that in 2016 the GU Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika undertook a special drive for establishing a formal linkage amongst the people living across the globe having touch with the GU from past to the present.

Prof Uday Kishore of the Bioscience Department of Brunel University London and Dr Mukhlesur Rahman of Pharmaceutical Science Department of East London University visited Gauhati University and delivered lectures and interacted with faculty members, research scholars and students in the university premises. Dr Rituparna Bhattacharya, vice president of GU Alumni Europe Chapter, London, also visited Gauhati University several times and conducted workshops on writing skills for research scholars.

A research scholar from Brunel University Susan Wag-land visited the Department of Zoology, GU. Smitana Saikia, research scholar from King’s Institute India, King’s College London delivered a speech at GU during her visit to Assam.