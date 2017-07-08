

Governor Banwarilal Purohit handing over a sapling to a schoolgirl at Kharghuli on Friday. – AT Photo Governor Banwarilal Purohit handing over a sapling to a schoolgirl at Kharghuli on Friday. – AT Photo

The Mahotsav entails plantation of saplings along the city roads, on the premises of educational institutions, government and non-government offices and reserve forests to increase the green cover of the city.

Speaking at the function, Governor Purohit appealed to everybody to take a pledge to increase the green cover of the city by planting more saplings as only trees can sustain lives of future generations.

“Trees are the precondition of existence of human beings,” he said, hailing the initiative of the environment and forest department along with other line departments, NGOs and other stakeholders for undertaking the Green Guwahati Project.

Lauding the endeavour of the forest department which also conceived a project namely Avenue Plantation Programme from Kaliabor Tri-junction to Numaligarh which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 1, Purohit said that these saplings would augur well in making the future of the next generation secure. He also asked the environment and forest department to ensure corresponding actions for sustenance of the saplings.

Referring to a sloka from the Puranas, Governor Purohit said that ‘one tree is equivalent to 10 sons’ and urged the people to plant saplings and contribute to increase the green cover of the environment and facilitate development in sync with Nature. He also requested the media fraternity to play a pivotal role in spreading awareness for tree plantation.

Environment and Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma also underlined the importance of tree plantation drives and said that since Guwahati is the gateway to the North East, major plantation drives are being taken to enhance the glitz and grandeur of the city.