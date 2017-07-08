Addressing the G-20 Summit in this German city, he equated Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohamamd as also the Haqqani network to ISIS and Al-Qaeda, saying their names may be different but their ideology is the same.

With leaders like US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping listening, Modi regretted that the international response to terrorism was weak and said more cooperation was needed to fight the menace.

The Indian Prime Minister presented an 11-point ‘Action Agenda’ which included suggestions for exchange of lists of terrorists among G-20 nations, easing and expediting of legal processes like extradition and concrete steps to choke funds and weapon supply to the terrorists.

“Some nations are using terrorism for achieving political goals,” Modi said in a clear reference to Pakistan.

He said LeT, JeM and the Haqqani network terror groups were active in South Asia like ISIS and Al-Qaeda were in the Middle East and Boko Haram in Nigeria.

While LeT and JeM have been targeting India, the Haqqani network has been repeatedly carrying out attacks in Afghanistan, including on Indian assets there.

“Their only ideology is to spread hatred and commit massacres,” Modi said. – PTI