



The interaction between Modi and Xi took place on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, even as tensions remain high between India and China in the Sikkim section.

In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said Modi and Xi discussed “a range of issues” at the BRICS leaders’ informal gathering in Hamburg “hosted by China.” He did not elaborate on the issues discussed. The ministry also tweeted a photograph of Modi and Xi shaking hands.

The informal interaction comes a day after a top Chinese foreign ministry official said the “atmosphere” is “not right” for a formal bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi in Hamburg.

Later, in an address to BRICS leaders, Modi “appreciated” momentum in the bloc under the Chinese chairmanship and extended full cooperation for the grouping’s upcoming summit to be hosted by Beijing. He extended full cooperation to China for the next BRICS summit in Xiamen later this year. “Under Xi’s chairmanship, the progress and positive momentum of BRICS has further deepened our cooperation,” Modi said.

In his speech, Xi also appreciated the momentum witnessed at the BRICS bloc during India’s chairmanship before it was passed on to China, and praised India’s strong resolve against terrorism, the press release said. – PTI